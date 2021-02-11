Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is World Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.