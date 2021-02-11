Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

