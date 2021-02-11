Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $7.34. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 99,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGTC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

