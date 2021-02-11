Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

