Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 6.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.30 and last traded at $113.00. 11,992,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,813,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.