Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.85

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.85 and last traded at $152.84, with a volume of 31686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

