Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Trading Down 0.1%

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 54,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 38,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

