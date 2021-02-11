Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Shares Up 0.1%

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.74. 72,177 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

