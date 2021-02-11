Aragon Market Cap Reaches $248.04 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00013107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $248.04 million and approximately $80.41 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

