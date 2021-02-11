Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Aramark stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

