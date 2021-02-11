Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $4.96. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 56,209 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

