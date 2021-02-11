Arcblock Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.01113545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.26 or 0.05379648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043956 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.