Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,295,825 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

