Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 11.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares were down 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 1,799,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,949,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $964.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

