Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce sales of $15.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.75 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.