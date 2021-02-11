Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce sales of $15.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.75 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

