Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,031. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

