Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $118.50

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $124.50. Argentex Group shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 856,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £138.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.08.

Argentex Group Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.