Arionum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,057.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 151.9% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $149,262.93 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.29 or 0.03722152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00393938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.41 or 0.01100537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00461965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00389770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00302961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

