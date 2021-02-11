Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

