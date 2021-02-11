Arizona State Retirement System Sells 843 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 636.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Primerica stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.