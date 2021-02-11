Ark Market Capitalization Reaches $91.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $91.03 million and $10.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,285,152 coins and its circulating supply is 127,164,255 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.