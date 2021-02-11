Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.14 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,414 shares of company stock worth $21,988,006. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

