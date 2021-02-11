Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.12. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 56,149 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

