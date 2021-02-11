Arweave (AR) Price Hits $6.95

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $232.13 million and $10.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00014530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01098776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00055286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.94 or 0.05365895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

