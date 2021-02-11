Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult Sells 25,000 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

