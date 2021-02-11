Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult Sells 25,000 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE ABG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.