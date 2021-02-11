Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 2,826,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.6 days.

ACDSF stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 June 2020, investment properties under management stands at S$12.75 billion, comprising 197 properties across the developed markets of Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

