Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Down 1.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 62,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 137,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Ascot Resources from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

