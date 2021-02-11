ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Truist

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.