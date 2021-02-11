Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 14th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashford stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 18,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,130. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

