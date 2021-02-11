Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.20. Ashley House plc (ASH.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 191,968 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28. The company has a market capitalization of £728,937.60 and a PE ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.20.

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

