Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.36

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.36 and last traded at $216.88, with a volume of 3020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

