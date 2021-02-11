Asian Fintech Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $440.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00257625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00084030 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.64 or 0.96672267 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

