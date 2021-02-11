ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock opened at $267.53 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $282.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.