ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $258,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ASML by 10.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML traded up $23.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

