ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.