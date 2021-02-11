Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.65. 822,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 232,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

