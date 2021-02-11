ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 457.4% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 457.4% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.