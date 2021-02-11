ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 457.4% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 457.4% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
