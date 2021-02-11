Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $21,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

