Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Assurant worth $65,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.