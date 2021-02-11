AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

