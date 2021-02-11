AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Barclays

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN opened at GBX 7,346 ($95.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £96.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,476.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,076.66.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

