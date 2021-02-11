Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.59. 12,761,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 2,611,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

