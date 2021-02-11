Atheios (ATH) Price Up 160.2% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Atheios has a market cap of $36,009.33 and approximately $238.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 160.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.79 or 0.03708094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00385256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.49 or 0.01118600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.00469599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.11 or 0.00431353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00305593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00024879 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,773,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,681,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

