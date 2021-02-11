Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

ATASY stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

