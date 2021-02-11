Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.