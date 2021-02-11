Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
