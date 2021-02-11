Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Critical Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Till Capital and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 157.71 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

