Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $555,030.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00255453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00085599 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060556 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

