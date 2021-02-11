Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $770.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Get Atomera alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.