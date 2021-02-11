Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.29

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $78,209.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.