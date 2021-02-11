Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 68.8% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $47.25 million and $9.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

